Why Putin told Modi 'you don't need a translator'

October 22, 2024  20:54
image
Reflecting close ties between India and Russia and his personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin quipped during their bilateral meeting on Tuesday that they have such a relationship that Modi will not need a translator.

"We have such a relationship that I felt that you do not need any translation," President Putin said with a smile.

Modi also smiled appreciatively on hearing the Hindi translation of the remarks which were made by President Putin in Russian.

The leaders had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of BRICS Summit.

The Russian President also recalled their meeting during the India-Russia Annual Summit in July this year, which was held in Moscow.

"I remember we met in July and had a very good discussion on several issues. We also spoke on the telephone a lot of times. I am very grateful to you for accepting the invitation to come to Kazan. Today, we will participate in the opening ceremony of the BRICS Summit and after that, we will have a dinner. During the upcoming BRICS Summit today with other leaders, we should take some very important decisions," he said.

In his remarks, Modi said that his two visits to Russia in the last three months reflect close coordination and deep friendship between the two countries and he looks forward to take part in the BRICS Summit.

"My two visits to Russia in the last three months reflect our close coordination and deep friendship. Our Annual Summit in Moscow in July has strengthened our cooperation in every field...In 15 years, the BRICS has created its special identity and now many countries of the world want to join it. I am looking forward to participating in the BRICS Summit tomorrow," he said.

The prime minister said the opening of India's new consulate in Kazan will further strengthen ties between India and the Russian city.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude for your friendship, warm welcome and hospitality. It is a matter of great pleasure for me to have the opportunity to visit a beautiful city like Kazan for the BRICS Summit. India has deep and historical ties with this city. The opening of India's new consulate in Kazan will further strengthen these ties," he said.   -- ANI
