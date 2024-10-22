Trusting China will take time: Army chief





Speaking at an event titled "Decade of Transformation: Indian Army in Stride with the Future" at the United Service Institution, Gen. Dwivedi made his first statement after the announcement of the India-China border patrolling agreement.Gen Dwivedi stressed that restoring trust along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) would be a gradual process, to return to the April 2020 status quo.





"We are working to rebuild trust, and restoring that trust will take time," he added, highlighting the steps of disengagement, de-escalation, and buffer zone management as crucial for easing tensions between the two nations.





He further explained that the process will take place in phases, with each step aimed at reducing tensions.





"This normal management of the LAC will not just stop there. There are phases in that as well," he added.





Referring to the buffer zones created along the LAC, Gen Dwivedi underscored that trust between the two countries will be rebuilt through mutual understanding.





"We are trying to restore the trust. How will the trust be restored? It will get restored once we can see each other and convince each other. And we need to reassure each other that we are not creeping into buffer zones that are created," he said.

