RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Trusting China will take time: Army chief

October 22, 2024  14:18
Should India trust China?
Should India trust China?
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday emphasised the need to rebuild trust between India and China following the recent border patrolling agreement.

Speaking at an event titled "Decade of Transformation: Indian Army in Stride with the Future" at the United Service Institution, Gen. Dwivedi made his first statement after the announcement of the India-China border patrolling agreement.Gen Dwivedi stressed that restoring trust along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) would be a gradual process, to return to the April 2020 status quo. 

"We are working to rebuild trust, and restoring that trust will take time," he added, highlighting the steps of disengagement, de-escalation, and buffer zone management as crucial for easing tensions between the two nations.

He further explained that the process will take place in phases, with each step aimed at reducing tensions. 

"This normal management of the LAC will not just stop there. There are phases in that as well," he added.

Referring to the buffer zones created along the LAC, Gen Dwivedi underscored that trust between the two countries will be rebuilt through mutual understanding. 

"We are trying to restore the trust. How will the trust be restored? It will get restored once we can see each other and convince each other. And we need to reassure each other that we are not creeping into buffer zones that are created," he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

China's 1st reaction on truce with India in Ladakh
China's 1st reaction on truce with India in Ladakh

India on Monday announced it has reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough in ending the over four-year-long military standoff between the two armies.

Trying to restore...: Army chief on India-China pact
Trying to restore...: Army chief on India-China pact

'Patrolling gives you that kind of advantage and, that is what is commencing'

LIVE! Priyanka@Wayanad: India was waiting, says Selja
LIVE! Priyanka@Wayanad: India was waiting, says Selja

Blast at Ordnance Factory in MP; many hurt, 1 missing
Blast at Ordnance Factory in MP; many hurt, 1 missing

The Ordnance Factory Khamaria is one of the major ammunition production unit under the Department of Defence Production.

Ahead of Maha poll, Yogi's 'Batenge...' posters in Mum
Ahead of Maha poll, Yogi's 'Batenge...' posters in Mum

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had in August made a strong pitch for national unity as he cited the turmoil in Bangladesh to warn against the consequences of divisions in society.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances