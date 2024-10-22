RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TMC MP smashes glass bottle, BJP leader injured

October 22, 2024  14:56
image
A meeting of the Joint Committee on Waqf Bill turned dramatic on Tuesday when TMC member Kalyan Banerjee smashed a glass water bottle and threw it away during a heated exchange of words with BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay. In the process, Banerjee hurt his thumb and index finger and had to be given first aid. 

He was later seen being escorted back to the meeting room by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and AAP leader Sanjay Singh. The TMC member was also offered soup by the officials. 

 The committee, chaired by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, was listening to the views of a group of retired judges and lawyers when the opposition members questioned what was their stake in the bill. PTI
