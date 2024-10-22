RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shah turns 60, Modi lauds 'exceptional administrator'

October 22, 2024  09:33
Home Minister Amit Shah turned 60 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leading politicians greeted him on his birthday.
   
Modi said on X, "He is a hardworking leader, who has devoted his life towards strengthening the BJP. He has made a mark as an exceptional administrator and is making many efforts to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat. Praying for his long and healthy life."
 
BJP president J P Nadda lauded his predecessor's commitment, hard work and organisational skills as a source of inspiration. Shah's significant contribution to the country's internal security is unforgettable, he said.
 
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said his role in the development of India as well as the BJP is laudable.
 
BJP allies such as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, JD-U leader Lalan Singh and LJP-R leader Chirag Paswan, both Union ministers, also greeted the home minister.
 
Born in Gujarat, Shah has been a trusted ally of the prime minister for close to four decades and is seen as an astute political mind who brings a determined approach coupled with commitment and hard work to implement key government and party agendas.
 
Under Modi's leadership, he is considered instrumental in the party's growth and crafting its electoral strategy, which has paid the BJP rich dividends since 2014.
 
Shah has received a large part of the credit for the BJP's win in a number of state polls when it initially appeared that the party was behind its rivals, mostly Congress. The BJP's surprise win in the recent Haryana election when almost every exit poll predicted a Congress win is one such example. -- PTI
