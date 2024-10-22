Sensex plunges 930 points to 2-month low





Extending losses to the second day, the BSE Sensex plummeted 930.55 points or 1.15 per cent to settle at 80,220.72, the lowest closing level since August 14. During the day, it tanked 1,001.74 points or 1.23 per cent to 80,149.53. The NSE Nifty tumbled 309 points or 1.25 per cent to 24,472.10 as 47 of its constituents closed lower and three advanced. The index hit a low of 24,445.80 during the day. A weak earnings growth trend and sluggish global markets hit investor sentiment, analysts said, adding that rising US bond yields and policy actions by China are triggering FII outflows.





From the 30 Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Power Grid, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Bajaj Finance and Reliance were among the biggest laggards. In contrast, ICICI Bank, Nestle and Infosys were the gainers from the pack.

Benchmark Sensex plunged by 930.55 points while broader Nifty dropped below the 24,500 level to settle at more than two-month lows on Tuesday due to an intense sell-off across sectors and massive foreign fund exodus from the capital markets.