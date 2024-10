Benchmark Sensex plunged by 930.55 points on Tuesday due to an intense sell-off across sectors and massive foreign fund exodus from the capital market.





Extending losses to the second day, the BSE Sensex plummeted 930.55 points or 1.15 per cent to settle at 80,220.72, the lowest closing level since August 14.





During the day, it tanked 1,001.74 points or 1.23 per cent to 80,149.53. -- PTI