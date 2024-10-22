RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Seat-sharing agreement in 2 days: Cong on Maha

October 22, 2024  17:22
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said on Tuesday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming assembly elections in the state will be finalised within a day or two, adding that the situation in the rival Mahayuti alliance is more chaotic than in the MVA. 

 "The situation in Mahayuti is more messed up than MVA. Seat-sharing takes time because we need to consider our party workers. Our issue will be resolved within a day or two. Balasaheb Thorat met with Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, and I will now meet Thorat. After that, the MVA seat-sharing meeting will take place," Patole told ANI. 

 "The problem lies in 25-30 seats, but it will be resolved soon," he added. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat expressed confidence that the issue would be solved, noting that the alliance has sufficient time.

 "Things are being worked out. The seats in question are not too many...We have time and will resolve this quickly," Thorat said. 

 On October 20, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 99 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections.
