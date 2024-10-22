RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rs 5cr seized from car in Maha; Raut claims Shinde Sena link

October 22, 2024  09:16
Pune rural police have seized Rs 5 crore in cash from a car amid the model code of conduct in force in Maharashtra for the November 20 assembly polls, an official said.

The unaccounted cash was seized on Monday evening near Khed-Shivapur plaza on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway during a police nakabandi (on-road checking), the official said.

"A car travelling towards Satara was intercepted during nakabandi. A search led to the seizure of Rs 5 crore cash from the vehicle's four occupants. The money is being counted by police and district election officials. A probe into the source of the cash and other details is underway," the Pune rural police official said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut in a post on X on Monday night claimed "Rs 15 crore" has been seized from a car belonging to an MLA from the Shiv Sena (which is led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde). -- PTI
