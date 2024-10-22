RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Raj Thackeray's son Amit to make electoral debut from Mahim

October 22, 2024  23:19
image
Amit Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, will make his electoral debut from Mahim assembly seat in central Mumbai, the party announced on Tuesday evening.

The party released its first list of 45 candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

It fielded Sandeep Deshpande from Worli in south-central Mumbai where he is likely to take on Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Pramod Patil, the only MNS MLA in the outgoing assembly, was renominated from Kalyan rural seat in neighbouring Thane district.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Modi, Xi to hold meet day after Ladakh standoff ends
Modi, Xi to hold meet day after Ladakh standoff ends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

LIVE! India, Pak renew Kartarpur agreement for 5 yrs
LIVE! India, Pak renew Kartarpur agreement for 5 yrs

Why Putin told Modi, 'You don't need a translator'
Why Putin told Modi, 'You don't need a translator'

Reflecting close ties between India and Russia and his personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin quipped during their bilateral meeting on Tuesday that they have such a relationship that Modi...

Baba Siddique's shooters practiced firing in Raigad
Baba Siddique's shooters practiced firing in Raigad

The three gunmen involved in the killing of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai practiced firing near a waterfall in adjoining Raigad district before executing the murder, police officials said on Tuesday citing...

5 dead as rain brings Bengaluru to its knees
5 dead as rain brings Bengaluru to its knees

At least five people were killed in separate rain-related incidents on Tuesday in Bengaluru, which has been reeling under incessant rains for the past three days causing widespread flooding in several residential areas and turning roads...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances