Raj Thackeray's son Amit to make electoral debut from Mahim

Amit Thackeray, the son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, will make his electoral debut from Mahim assembly seat in central Mumbai, the party announced on Tuesday evening.





The party released its first list of 45 candidates for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.





It fielded Sandeep Deshpande from Worli in south-central Mumbai where he is likely to take on Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray.





Pramod Patil, the only MNS MLA in the outgoing assembly, was renominated from Kalyan rural seat in neighbouring Thane district. -- PTI

