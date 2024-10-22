RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Putin to Modi@Kazan: We spoke on phone a lot

October 22, 2024  16:18
Kazan, Russia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets and holds a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Kazan on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit. 

At the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin says "I remember we met in July and had a very good discussion on several issues. We also spoke on the telephone a lot of times. I am very grateful to you for accepting the invitation to come to Kazan. Today, we will participate in the opening ceremony of the BRICS Summit and after that, we will have a dinner."

PM Narendra Modi says, "I express my heartfelt gratitude for your friendship, warm welcome and hospitality. It is a matter of great pleasure for me to have the opportunity to visit a beautiful city like Kazan for the BRICS Summit. India has deep and historical ties with this city. The opening of India's new embassy in Kazan will further strengthen these ties."
