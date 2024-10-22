Priyanka@Wayanad: India was waiting, says Selja





Selja criticised the BJP, claiming that they attempt to communalize issues where they face electoral challenges.





"The BJP always communalizes issues where they are losing. This is an old tactic of the BJP. The country has been waiting for a long time. There has been a nationwide demand for Priyanka to enter full-time politics and contest elections. We are happy that she is going to fight from Wayanad. Today is the nomination day, and I wish her all the best. I am confident she will win there with record votes," she said.





The senior Congress leader added, "The Minister said that machines should not overpower humanity. The Election Commission must pay attention to this. The issue of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) has been raised repeatedly, and it is their responsibility to ensure that there should be no doubt anywhere in the country. Everything must be completely fair."

Congress MP Kumari Selja on Tuesday welcomed Priyanka Gandhi's decision to enter full-time electoral politics, expressing her happiness that Gandhi will contest the upcoming elections from Wayanad.