Paytm posts profit of Rs 928.3 cr in Q2





The revenue from operations slumped 34.1 per cent year on year to Rs 1,659.5 crore during the just-concluded quarter. For Q2FY25, Paytm reported a Profit after Tax (profit attributable to owners of parent) of Rs 928.3 crore. This included an exceptional gain of Rs 1,345 crore on account of sale of entertainment ticketing business, Paytm said in its earnings statement.

One97 Communications, the parent of Paytm, on Tuesday posted a net profit of Rs 928.3 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, compared to Rs 290.5 crore loss it incurred a year ago, as an exceptional gain from sale of entertainment ticketing business to Zomato improved the fintech firm's Q2 scorecard.