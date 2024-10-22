RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Passenger shares insect in dal aboard Tejas

October 22, 2024  12:19
image
Passenger Supriya Jha shares this image alongside of food aboard the luxury train Tejas Express. She writes, "The paid mehamaananawaazi: welcomed with soulful daal having insects in it. #TejasRajdhaniPatnaToNDLS @indianrailway__ @RailMinIndia @railcomplaint."

The picture shows a rather large ant floating on the dal. There have been numerous complaints about the terrible food aboard Indian railway trains over the years, despite Apps offering pizza on the go.

Trains delayed for hours without any help from railway officials has also become par for the course despite the propaganda machine lauding Tejas or the Vande Bharat.  Will things change in Modi 3.0? 

The IRCTC has responded to Supriya's message saying: "Sir, kindly share PNR and mobile no preferably in Direct Message (DM)."


Dear reader, do you have any experiences travelling on Indian railways? They may be excellent, terrible, good... doesn't matter. Share it with us, with a picture if you have one, to: newsdesk@rediff-inc.com.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man apologises for 'Pak zindabad' chant, says BMJ
LIVE! Man apologises for 'Pak zindabad' chant, says BMJ

30 flights get bomb threats on Monday night
30 flights get bomb threats on Monday night

The flights of IndiGo, Vistara and Air India were among those that received the bomb threats, the sources in the know said.

Threat Calls: 'Someone Is Testing Security'
Threat Calls: 'Someone Is Testing Security'

'Whoever is doing it (threats to airlines), they are actually carrying out a recce.''This is the manner in which terrorists strike.'

Smog engulfs Delhi as air quality drops to 'very poor'
Smog engulfs Delhi as air quality drops to 'very poor'

This deterioration in air quality led to prompting enforcement of Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital.

Days after Rs 5cr threat to Salman, sender apologises
Days after Rs 5cr threat to Salman, sender apologises

The city's traffic control room on Thursday received the Rs 5 crore threat message on its WhatsApp helpline, police earlier said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances