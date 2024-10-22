Passenger shares insect in dal aboard Tejas





The picture shows a rather large ant floating on the dal. There have been numerous complaints about the terrible food aboard Indian railway trains over the years, despite Apps offering pizza on the go.





Trains delayed for hours without any help from railway officials has also become par for the course despite the propaganda machine lauding Tejas or the Vande Bharat. Will things change in Modi 3.0?





The IRCTC has responded to Supriya's message saying: "Sir, kindly share PNR and mobile no preferably in Direct Message (DM)."









Dear reader, do you have any experiences travelling on Indian railways? They may be excellent, terrible, good... doesn't matter. Share it with us, with a picture if you have one, to: newsdesk@rediff-inc.com.

Passenger Supriya Jha shares this image alongside of food aboard the luxury train Tejas Express. She writes, "The paid mehamaananawaazi: welcomed with soulful daal having insects in it. #TejasRajdhaniPatnaToNDLS @indianrailway__ @RailMinIndia @railcomplaint."