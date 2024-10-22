Now, centipede in railway lounge food!





Aaraynsh Singh took to X to express his disgust and highlight the food safety issue.





Debunking claims of improved food quality on Indian Railways, Singh shared a stomach-churning picture of the centipede floating in his meal. He writes sarcastically: "Yes, for sure, Indian Railway food quality has improved, now they are serving raita with more protein.''





Singh also noted that the incident happening in an IRCTC VIP Executive Lounge raises alarming questions about food quality standards in regular trains and pantry cars. ''This incident happened in one of the IRCTC VIP Executive Lounges, so you can imagine the quality in regular trains or pantry cars,'' he added.





