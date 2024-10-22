RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No question of apology: Udhayanidhi on Sanatana remark

October 22, 2024  23:08
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, in a veiled reference to the Sanatana dharma 'eradication' remark he made last year, has said that he will not apologise for his comment. 

Addressing an event in Dindigul, Udhayanidhi said that women did not have the right, once upon a time, to even step out of their homes and also to go to schools.

Reformist leader 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy raised his voice against all such discriminatory practices. The Deputy CM said he followed Periyar, Dravidian icon CN Annadurai and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi and uttered only what such leaders had said in the past.

Udhaynidhi presided over the self-respect marriage of Andichami (son of party leader Natham M A Andi Ambalam, a former MLA) with Radha Devi in Dindigul.

"Case has been filed against me not only in Tamil Nadu but in several courts in India," he said without making a direct reference to his Sanatana dharma related comment.

Furthermore, the Dy CM said such petitions against him in courts were based on 'distortions, which he 'did not say,' but was presented as if he had said so.

"I was asked to apologise in court. If I make a comment, that is it. I am facing the case in court, I am the grandson of Kalaignar (late Chief Minister Karunanidhi), I will not tender apology," he said on October 21.

Though Udhayanidhi had already said that there was no question of him apologising for his Sanatana comment, he has now reiterated his position after recently assuming office as Deputy CM.

Also the DMK youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi, alleging that many people were attempting to 'thrust Hindi' on Tamil Nadu through several ways, he appealed to the newlyweds to choose 'beautiful Tamil names' for their to-be born children.   -- PTI
