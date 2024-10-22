RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Nilesh Rane to switch parties to contest Kudal assembly seat

October 22, 2024  18:07
image
Nilesh Rane, son of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Narayan Rane, on Tuesday said he will join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and contest the Kudal assembly election.

As per the seat-sharing formula in the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the Kudal constituency is with the Shiv Sena, and that is the reason for Nilesh to switch from the BJP to the Sena, party sources said.

Vaibhav Naik of Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, who is an old rival of the Ranes, is sitting MLA from Kudal, which is part of Narayan Rane's Lok Sabha constituency, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.

The adjoining Kankavali assembly constituency is represented by Nilesh's younger brother Nitesh, who is with the BJP.

Nilesh Rane, who was earlier with the Congress, was the MP from the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituency from 2009 to 2014.

He joined the BJP in 2014 and lost the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Boy held for bomb threats alleges sexual assault
LIVE! Boy held for bomb threats alleges sexual assault

India ready to...: Modi to Putin on ending Ukraine war
India ready to...: Modi to Putin on ending Ukraine war

The Russia-Ukraine conflict should be resolved in a peaceful manner and India is ready to provide all possible cooperation towards it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Waqf meeting turns ugly, TMC MP smashes glass bottle
Waqf meeting turns ugly, TMC MP smashes glass bottle

The committee, chaired by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, was listening to the views of a group of retired judges and lawyers when the opposition members questioned what was their stake in the bill.

Fake court busted in Gujarat, 'judge' arrested
Fake court busted in Gujarat, 'judge' arrested

Police have uncovered a nefarious scheme orchestrated by a man masquerading as a judge in his own fake tribunal and passing 'judgements' since 2019 especially in land deals in Gandhinagar area.

Vinesh breaks silence on Sakshi Malik's claims
Vinesh breaks silence on Sakshi Malik's claims

That's her personal opinion, I don't agree with that: Vinesh on Sakshi Malik's claims

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances