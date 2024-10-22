RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mumbai bans sale, flying of sky lanterns for one month

October 22, 2024  20:11
image
The Mumbai police have banned the sale and flying of sky lanterns ahead of Diwali as a safety and security measure, an official said on Tuesday.

The police have issued prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, keeping the ban in place for a month from October 23 to November 21, he said.

As per the order, the sale, storage and flying of sky lanterns is prohibited, considering the safety and security of the public to prevent activities of anti-social elements, he said.   -- PTI
