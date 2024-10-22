RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi leaves for Kazan to attend Brics summit

October 22, 2024  08:34
image
India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on a range of issues concerning the global developmental agenda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
 
Modi said this in a statement as he embarks upon a two-day visit to the Russian city of Kazan to attend the annual summit of the BRICS grouping.
The prime minister said the expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good.

Modi said he was looking forward to extensive discussions on a wide range of subjects at the summit.

"India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others," he said. -- PTI
