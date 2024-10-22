RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Modi arrives in Kazan for BRICS Summit

October 22, 2024  13:09
The PM's plane touches down at Kazan
The PM's plane touches down at Kazan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Kazan to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, where he is likely to hold bilateral meetings, including with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

 India values close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on a range of key issues concerning global developmental agenda, Modi said in a statement before embarking on a two-day visit to the Kazan, about 900 km east of Moscow. 

 The expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good, he said. Being hosted by Russia, the summit is being seen as an attempt by non-Western powers to project their clout amid the conflict in Ukraine and the escalating situation in West Asia. Modi is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings, including with the Russian president and Chinese President Xi Jinping, on the margins of the summit.

 The departure statement also said that his visit to Kazan will further reinfore the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between India and Russia coming months after Modi's Moscow visit in July for the annual summit during which he held talks with Putin. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! China confirms deal to end standoff in Ladakh
LIVE! China confirms deal to end standoff in Ladakh

Blast at Ordnance Factory in MP; many hurt, 1 missing
Blast at Ordnance Factory in MP; many hurt, 1 missing

The Ordnance Factory Khamaria is one of the major ammunition production unit under the Department of Defence Production.

30 flights get bomb threats on Monday night
30 flights get bomb threats on Monday night

The flights of IndiGo, Vistara and Air India were among those that received the bomb threats, the sources in the know said.

Threat Calls: 'Someone Is Testing Security'
Threat Calls: 'Someone Is Testing Security'

'Whoever is doing it (threats to airlines), they are actually carrying out a recce.''This is the manner in which terrorists strike.'

Smog engulfs Delhi as air quality drops to 'very poor'
Smog engulfs Delhi as air quality drops to 'very poor'

This deterioration in air quality led to prompting enforcement of Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances