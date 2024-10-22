RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man who sent death threats to Salman apologises

October 22, 2024  10:40
Salman Khan en route to pay homage to Baba Siddique
Days after Bollywood actor Salman Khan received a threatening message last week, demanding Rs 5 crore to settle the long-standing feud with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the Mumbai police received an apology from the same sender stating that the message was "sent by mistake." 

 The initial threat message was sent to the number of Mumbai Traffic Police's control room on October 18. A few days later, the Mumbai Traffic Police received another message from the same number, in which the individual who had issued a threat apologized, claiming the message was sent by mistake. 

 According to Mumbai police, the location of the person who sent this message was tracked from Jharkhand. The person who sent the message claimed to be close to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and claimed to put the actor's life in danger if not provided with the extortion money. 

 The sender claimed, "Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique's." 

The Worli Police filed a case in connection to the threat message received by the Mumbai traffic police. The incident came in the backdrop of the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. -- ANI
