Man apologises for 'Pak zindabad' chant, says BMJ





The High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur granted him bail on 15th October on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, with one solvent surety in the like amount and on the condition that he shall continuously mark his presence before Police Station, Misrod, Bhopal between 10 am to 12 o'clock of the day on every 1st and 4th Tuesday of the month till final conclusion of the trial and shall salute the National Flag unfurled on the building of police station 21 times, raising the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.





Faizal Nisar says, "'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. I accept that I made a mistake, I will abide by what the High Court ordered me...A man was shooting a video and thus the reel was made...I agree that I made a mistake, I will never do this again. I also tell others to not make this mistake...."

An accused man, Faizal Nisar alias Faizan salutes the Tiranga and raises Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans at Jabalpur Police Station, as part of his bail conditions. He was purportedly seen shouting the slogan "Pakistan Zindabad India Murdabad" in a video.