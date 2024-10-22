RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Man apologises for 'Pak zindabad' chant, says BMJ

October 22, 2024  12:08
image
An accused man, Faizal Nisar alias Faizan salutes the Tiranga and raises Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans at Jabalpur Police Station, as part of his bail conditions. He was purportedly seen shouting the slogan "Pakistan Zindabad India Murdabad" in a video. 

 The High Court of Madhya Pradesh at Jabalpur granted him bail on 15th October on a personal bond of Rs 50,000, with one solvent surety in the like amount and on the condition that he shall continuously mark his presence before Police Station, Misrod, Bhopal between 10 am to 12 o'clock of the day on every 1st and 4th Tuesday of the month till final conclusion of the trial and shall salute the National Flag unfurled on the building of police station 21 times, raising the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

Faizal Nisar says, "'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. I accept that I made a mistake, I will abide by what the High Court ordered me...A man was shooting a video and thus the reel was made...I agree that I made a mistake, I will never do this again. I also tell others to not make this mistake...."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Man apologises for 'Pak zindabad' chant, says BMJ
LIVE! Man apologises for 'Pak zindabad' chant, says BMJ

30 flights get bomb threats on Monday night
30 flights get bomb threats on Monday night

The flights of IndiGo, Vistara and Air India were among those that received the bomb threats, the sources in the know said.

Threat Calls: 'Someone Is Testing Security'
Threat Calls: 'Someone Is Testing Security'

'Whoever is doing it (threats to airlines), they are actually carrying out a recce.''This is the manner in which terrorists strike.'

Smog engulfs Delhi as air quality drops to 'very poor'
Smog engulfs Delhi as air quality drops to 'very poor'

This deterioration in air quality led to prompting enforcement of Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the national capital.

Days after Rs 5cr threat to Salman, sender apologises
Days after Rs 5cr threat to Salman, sender apologises

The city's traffic control room on Thursday received the Rs 5 crore threat message on its WhatsApp helpline, police earlier said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances