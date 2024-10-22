RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Maha polls: Cops seize Rs 5 cr from car in Pune

October 22, 2024  00:12
File image
File image
Pune Rural police on Monday seized Rs 5 crore cash amid the model code of conduct in force in Maharashtra since October 15 for the November 20 assembly polls, an official said. 

The unaccounted cash was seized in the evening from a car near Khed-Shivapur plaza on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway during a police nakabandi (on-road checking), the official added. 

"A car travelling towards Satara was intercepted during nakabandi. A search led to seizure of Rs 5 cr cash from the vehicle's four occupants. The money is being counted by police and district election officials. A probe into the source of the cash and other details is underway," the Pune Rural police official said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India, China to resume pre-Galwan patrolling along LAC
India, China to resume pre-Galwan patrolling along LAC

India on Monday announced it has reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough in ending the over four-year-long military standoff ahead of a likely...

'India Must Not Accept Ceding Of Patrolling Rights'
'India Must Not Accept Ceding Of Patrolling Rights'

'Disengagement is merely the first step in a lengthy process of arriving at a new normal along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and the entire land boundary.''The Indian government should insist on the restoration of the status quo ante in...

LIVE! Maha polls: Cops seize Rs 5 cr from car in Pune
LIVE! Maha polls: Cops seize Rs 5 cr from car in Pune

Junior docs call off strike after meeting with Mamata
Junior docs call off strike after meeting with Mamata

Although both sides agreed on the prevailing threat culture, they differed on the underlying premises, forces, and situations that promote it.

Pak ultras behind J-K attack? LeT claims responsibility
Pak ultras behind J-K attack? LeT claims responsibility

The assailants believed to be Pakistani terrorists, meticulously studied the site layout before executing their plan.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances