Maha polls: Cops seize Rs 5 cr from car in Pune





The unaccounted cash was seized in the evening from a car near Khed-Shivapur plaza on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway during a police nakabandi (on-road checking), the official added.





"A car travelling towards Satara was intercepted during nakabandi. A search led to seizure of Rs 5 cr cash from the vehicle's four occupants. The money is being counted by police and district election officials. A probe into the source of the cash and other details is underway," the Pune Rural police official said. -- PTI

Pune Rural police on Monday seized Rs 5 crore cash amid the model code of conduct in force in Maharashtra since October 15 for the November 20 assembly polls, an official said.