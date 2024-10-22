Maha polls: Cops seize Rs 5 cr from car in Pune

Maha polls: Cops seize Rs 5 cr from car in PuneOctober 22, 2024 00:12
Pune Rural police on Monday seized Rs 5 crore cash amid the model code of conduct in force in Maharashtra since October 15 for the November 20 assembly polls, an official said.
The unaccounted cash was seized in the evening from a car near Khed-Shivapur plaza on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway during a police nakabandi (on-road checking), the official added.
"A car travelling towards Satara was intercepted during nakabandi. A search led to seizure of Rs 5 cr cash from the vehicle's four occupants. The money is being counted by police and district election officials. A probe into the source of the cash and other details is underway," the Pune Rural police official said. -- PTI