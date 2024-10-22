RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Husband claims wife is transgender, moves HC

October 22, 2024  15:45
Representational image
Representational image
A husband has approached the Delhi High Court requesting that the Delhi Police conduct a medical examination of his wife at a Central Government hospital to establish her gender. The petitioner husband has alleged that his wife is a "transgender individual," a fact he has claimed was fraudulently hidden before their marriage. 

 He has contended that this concealment has caused him mental trauma, prevented the consummation of their marriage, and led to various false legal proceedings against him. 

 The plea, submitted by Advocate Abhishek Kumar Choudhary, has acknowledged that an individual's sex or gender identity is a private matter. However, it emphasizes that in the context of marriage, the rights of both parties are interconnected. To ensure a healthy and peaceful marital life, it is crucial to balance and respect the fundamental rights to life of both individuals as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

 The plea further stated that the petitioner has a fundamental right to a fair investigation and determination of facts before being subjected to legal proceedings designed for women.

 It asserted that the petitioner should not be required to pay maintenance or face allegations under domestic violence and dowry laws if the wife does not qualify as a "woman" within the meaning and scope of these legislations.
