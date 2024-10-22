RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Hoax bomb threats sent to several CRPF schools

October 22, 2024  14:12
Debris on the pavement after a CRPF school was bombed in Delhi
Debris on the pavement after a CRPF school was bombed in Delhi
The CRPF has received a hoax threat e-mail claiming that its three schools in Delhi and Telangana will be targeted by improvised explosives, official sources said Tuesday. 

 The schools-- one each in Rohini and Dwarka of Delhi and one in Medchal near Hyderabad -- are safe and functioning normally, the sources said. The suspicious email was received by the CRPF Monday night.

 It claimed that the improvised devises may explode on the three premises by 11 am Tuesday. Anti-sabotage checks were carried out and nothing suspicious was found, the sources said. The three CRPF schools are functioning normally, they said. 

 The threat email comes a day after a blast along the boundary wall of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Prashant Vihar area of Rohini in the national capital. Security and intelligence agencies are probing the role of Khalistani supporters in the Sunday morning blast. Probe agencies are also investigating the origin and creator of the Monday night hoax email that speaks about some political events from Tamil Nadu, the sources said. The CRPF schools are run by the country's largest paramilitary force that is deployed in three major combat theatres of anti-Naxal operations, counterterrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and counter-insurgency in the Northeast. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

China's 1st reaction on truce with India in Ladakh
China's 1st reaction on truce with India in Ladakh

India on Monday announced it has reached an agreement with China on patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough in ending the over four-year-long military standoff between the two armies.

Trying to restore...: Army chief on India-China pact
Trying to restore...: Army chief on India-China pact

'Patrolling gives you that kind of advantage and, that is what is commencing'

LIVE! Priyanka@Wayanad: India was waiting, says Selja
LIVE! Priyanka@Wayanad: India was waiting, says Selja

Blast at Ordnance Factory in MP; many hurt, 1 missing
Blast at Ordnance Factory in MP; many hurt, 1 missing

The Ordnance Factory Khamaria is one of the major ammunition production unit under the Department of Defence Production.

Ahead of Maha poll, Yogi's 'Batenge...' posters in Mum
Ahead of Maha poll, Yogi's 'Batenge...' posters in Mum

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had in August made a strong pitch for national unity as he cited the turmoil in Bangladesh to warn against the consequences of divisions in society.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances