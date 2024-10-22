RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hindu outfit wants IAS officer to apologise for flagging noise from temple loudspeakers

October 22, 2024  22:23
A woman Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in Madhya Pradesh has questioned the noise pollution caused by loudspeakers installed on temples, triggering a row and prompting a Hindu outfit to demand an apology from her.

The controversy erupted after a tweet was put out by IAS officer Shailbala Martin, currently posted as an additional secretary.

While tagging a post about the noise pollution and DJ music being played outside mosques, Martin said on X, 'And the loudspeakers installed on temples, which spread noise pollution through speakers far and wide in many streets, which keep playing till midnight. They do not disturb anyone?'

The senior bureaucrat's post evoked a mixed response with a religious group reacting angrily.

Bhopal-based right-wing organisation Sanskriti Bachao Manch advised Martin to desist from making comments which have the potential of hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

"She should not be involved in such a controversy. The Sanskriti Bachao Manch opposes her comments," said the outfit's chief, Chandrashekhar Tiwari.

Tiwari said in temples, chanting and 'aartis' are performed in melodious voice and added "We do not shout".

"Martin says DJs and people in processions go and shout slogans (in front of mosques). Tell me when stones were pelted at a Muharram procession? Has any unruly act taken place in front of a mosque? But you see, stones are pelted at Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti processions and garba (folk dance performed during Navratri). Madam, evaluate the situation in the entire country and then react," he maintained.

Tiwari asked the IAS officer to apologize to Hindus and said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav should look into the intention behind the bureaucrat's remarks.

Asked about Martin's post, senior Congress leader KK Mishra, who is media advisor to state Congress president Jitu Patwari, said after soon taking oath in December last year, Yadav had issued an order that was about controlling noise pollution.

"Shailbala Martin is a government officer. The chief minister should react to her opinion," he said.

However, leaders of the ruling BJP declined to comment on the issue.  -- PTI
