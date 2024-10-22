RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Did Maha CM promise MLAs Rs 50 cr?

October 22, 2024  12:33
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday alleged that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promised Rs 50 crore to each MLA to secure election victories. 

 Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raut said "Yesterday, there were 2 vehicles which had almost Rs 15 crores in them. As I had said earlier, Eknath Shinde has promised his people to give them Rs 50 crore each to win elections, it was the first instalment of Rs 15 crore." 

 "There were two vehicles, they let go of one after receiving a call as the inspector that was on duty there was in service of the MLA earlier. Almost 150 MLAs of the state have received Rs 15 crore each by now," Raut alleged. 

 His statement comes after Pune Rural Police seized cash worth Rs 5 crore at Khed Shivapur toll booth during a Nakabandi late evening on October 21. 

 "A total of Rs 5 crore cash was found in the car during Nakabandi by Pune Rural Police at Khed Shivapur toll Naka... Four people who were travelling in the car including the driver were questioned," Pune Rural SP, Pankaj Deshmukh said. 

 "Cash has been handed over to officials of the Income Tax Department for further probe," Pune Rural SP, Pankaj Deshmukh said. 

 This comes as Maharashtra prepares for a single-phase election on November 20, with counting set for November 23.
