Delhi's air quality plummets to 'very poor' category

Delhi's air quality dropped to the 'very poor' category on Tuesday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 385 recorded around 8:00 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A thick layer of fog was seen in areas like Anand Vihar, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, and Akshardham Temple, as the city's air quality continued to deteriorate.

Smog also engulfed the Ghazipur area, further worsening visibility. The CPCB classified the city's air as 'very poor,' warning of possible health impacts for residents, especially those with respiratory conditions. The pollution levels are expected to remain high if weather conditions remain unfavourable.

"Everyone faces difficulty in breathing during these months, especially in October, November, and December. The government is taking the right steps to curb pollution. The situation in Delhi is such that if the right steps are not taken on time, it could cause a lot of trouble in the future," Saif, a Kartavya Path visitor, said.

Earlier on Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-II) in Delhi-NCR after the overall AQI fell into the 'very poor' category.





Delhi recorded a daily average AQI of 310, as per the CPCB's daily AQI Bulletin.

"As per the dynamic model and forecasts for weather/meteorological conditions and air quality provided by IMD/IITM, there is a likelihood of the daily average AQI of Delhi remaining in the 'very poor' category (AQI 301-400) in the coming days due to unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions," according to a Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change release.