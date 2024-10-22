China confirms deal to end standoff in Ladakh

China on Tuesday confirmed that it has reached an agreement with India to end the standoff between the two armies in eastern Ladakh.

"Over a recent period, China and India have been in close communication through diplomatic and military channels on issues related to the China-India border," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here.

"Now the two sides have reached a resolution on the relevant matters which China speaks highly of," he said.

Going forward China will work with India to implement these resolutions, he said.

He, however, declined to provide details.

On the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS summit at Russia's Kazan, he said, "We will keep you updated if anything comes up."