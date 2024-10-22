Child mauled to death by lioness in Gujarat's Amreli

Child mauled to death by lioness in Gujarat's AmreliOctober 22, 2024 11:34
File pic
A five-year-old son of a farm labourer has been mauled to death by a lioness in Gujarat's Amreli district, a forest official said on Tuesday. The child was playing outside his hut in a plantation area of Navi Jikadri village under Jafrabad taluka on Monday evening when the big cat attacked him and took him away, range forest officer GL Vaghela said.
After an extensive search carried out by locals and forest department personnel in the area, the body was found and sent to a hospital, he said. The victim was the son of farm labourers, he said. Efforts were being made to capture the lioness, the official said.