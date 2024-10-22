RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Boy held for bomb threats alleges sexual assault

October 22, 2024  18:15
A 17-year-old boy, detained in connection with bomb hoax threats to flights, has alleged that he was sexually assaulted by an inmate at a children's home in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The teen, a Class 11 student, was apprehended from Chhattisgarh last week after he allegedly posted bomb hoax threats on social media targeting three international flights on October 14.

Based on the boy's complaint about a sexual assault, the Dongri police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and started the investigation, an official said.

Officials have questioned inmates at the Dongri Children's Home, and they haven't provided any information about the assault so far, he said, adding that the teen's medical report also did not indicate any assault.

According to officials, the boy had previously levelled allegations of sexual assault on two occasions in Chhattisgarh, and his claims were found false.

The boy, in his complaint, alleged that a 16-year-old inmate sexually assaulted him in the dormitory on Monday morning, the official said.

He was taken to the state-run J J Hospital for treatment, and the medical report confirmed that there were no injuries to his private parts, he said. 

The official said the boy appears to be levelling false allegations, and action will be taken accordingly.

The teen is accused of posting bomb threat messages to Air India and IndiGo on an X handle, disrupting three international flights on October 14, he said. -- PTI
