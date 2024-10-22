RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bihar minister sported surgical shoe cover on head during hospital visit: Tejashwi

October 22, 2024  00:46
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav/File image
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday mocked Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey, claiming that he donned a surgical shoe cover on his head during the inspection of a hospital. 

Yadav, who earlier held the health portfolio, also shared photographs of Pandey with the apparent headgear, asserting it showed that he "cannot tell the difference between a shoe cover from a head cover'. 

"The health department staff made him wear a surgical shoe cover on his head instead of a surgical head cover during inspection of a hospital. Even the minister does not know the difference. Now' one can imagine the health system of Bihar. He has been the most unsuccessful health minister of the state to date," the RJD leader wrote on X. 

Pandey could not be contacted for a comment on the matter, while the state health department did not confirm the veracity of the photographs. -- PTI
