Airline Threat Calls: 'Someone Is Testing Security Agencies'October 22, 2024 16:58
Advocate Yeshwant Shenoy, whose public interest litigation revolving around improving safety of India's airports and civil aviation security (pdf file) has been pending in the Bombay high court for almost a decade now for some reason or the other, tells Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com that the threats received by various airlines -- as many as 100 in about just seven days lately -- should not be treated as hoax calls and immediate measures must be taken to tighten aviation security.
"Always remember, security agencies have to get it right 100 per cent of the times, whereas the bad guys just need one hit from a hundred plots," warns the Ernakulam-based Shenoy who has persistently taken on the civil aviation ministry for improving the safety and security of India's airlines passengers.
