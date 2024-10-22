2 foreign terrorists likely behind J-K attack: J-K LG





A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal on Sunday, officials said.





The unidentified terrorists carried out the attack when the labourers and other staff working on the tunnel project at Ganderbal's Gund had returned to their camp late in the evening, they added.





Sinha said police and other security forces have been given instructions and full freedom to track down and eliminate the perpetrators of the heinous act. -- PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said two foreign terrorists, who have possibly infiltrated from north Kashmir's Bandipora area, were involved in an attack that left seven people dead in Ganderbal district a day before.