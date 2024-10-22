RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


17 workers trapped in Bengaluru building collapse

October 22, 2024  18:38
Image only for representation
At least 17 workers are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya in Bengaluru on Tuesday amid heavy rains, officials said.

Two rescue vans from the fire and emergency department have been pressed into rescue operations.

The incident occurred at a time when Bengaluru is witnessing heavy downpour, they said.

"17 people are feared trapped inside the building and rescue operation is being carried out in a coordinated effort with help from other agencies," a senior police officer said.

According to preliminary inquiry, the entire building collapsed following which people got trapped underneath, a fire department official said.  -- PTI
