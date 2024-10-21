RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K: Heavily armed terrorist dead, mega ammo found
LIVE! J-K: Heavily armed terrorist dead, mega ammo found

If you want to destroy...: Indian envoy slams Trudeau
If you want to destroy...: Indian envoy slams Trudeau

Evidence should have been shared first, but someone decided to stand in the Parliament and talk about a thing for which he himself has said there was 'no hard evidence'

'Nikhil Gupta Will Be Sent Back To India'
'Nikhil Gupta Will Be Sent Back To India'

'As the trial gets closer for Nikhil Gupta, they're going to want to make sure that he doesn't talk.''And they're going to put pressure on Mr Gupta to make some deal where the evidence doesn't come out.'

Sat before deity and...: CJI on Ayodhya verdict
Sat before deity and...: CJI on Ayodhya verdict

Asserting that he prays regularly, the CJI said, "Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way."

'Modi-Xi Meeting Won't Solve Ladakh Standoff'
'Modi-Xi Meeting Won't Solve Ladakh Standoff'

'Disengagement is merely the first step in a lengthy process of arriving at a new normal along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and the entire land boundary.''The Indian government should insist on the restoration of the status quo ante in...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances