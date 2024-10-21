Sign inCreate Account
Evidence should have been shared first, but someone decided to stand in the Parliament and talk about a thing for which he himself has said there was 'no hard evidence'
'As the trial gets closer for Nikhil Gupta, they're going to want to make sure that he doesn't talk.''And they're going to put pressure on Mr Gupta to make some deal where the evidence doesn't come out.'
Asserting that he prays regularly, the CJI said, "Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way."
'Disengagement is merely the first step in a lengthy process of arriving at a new normal along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and the entire land boundary.''The Indian government should insist on the restoration of the status quo ante in...