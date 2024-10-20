Wayanad is just 'second seat' for Gandhis: NDA candidate Navya Haridas





A two-time councillor in the Kozhikode Corporation, Haridas said what the voters of Wayanad want is a leader who stands up for them and resolves their problems.





Addressing reporters in Kozhikode, the young leader said, as far as India is concerned, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not a new face, but for Wayanad, she is a newcomer.





"Priyanka is coming as a representative of the Gandhi family who had failed to raise the issues of Wayanad in the Parliament," she alleged.





A techie-turned politician, Haridas, further criticised the Congress party for giving seats to Gandhi family members.





She said people of Wayanad had given a mandate to Rahul Gandhi with the belief that he would be with them for the next five years.





But when he got a chance to keep Raebareli, the Gandhi scion had abandoned the Wayanad constituency. -- PTI

