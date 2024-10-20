RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Wayanad is just 'second seat' for Gandhis: NDA candidate Navya Haridas

October 20, 2024  11:54
Wayanad NDA candidate Navya Haridas/Courtesy Facebook
Wayanad NDA candidate Navya Haridas/Courtesy Facebook
The National Democratic Alliance candidate for Wayanad Lok Sabha polls, Navya Haridas, on Sunday said the Gandhi family is considering the hill constituency as a mere "choice" or "second" seat" and people of the segment have realised this now. 

A two-time councillor in the Kozhikode Corporation, Haridas said what the voters of Wayanad want is a leader who stands up for them and resolves their problems. 

Addressing reporters in Kozhikode, the young leader said, as far as India is concerned, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is not a new face, but for Wayanad, she is a newcomer. 

"Priyanka is coming as a representative of the Gandhi family who had failed to raise the issues of Wayanad in the Parliament," she alleged. 

A techie-turned politician, Haridas, further criticised the Congress party for giving seats to Gandhi family members. 

She said people of Wayanad had given a mandate to Rahul Gandhi with the belief that he would be with them for the next five years. 

But when he got a chance to keep Raebareli, the Gandhi scion had abandoned the Wayanad constituency. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: New Zealand close in on victory
1st Test Updates: New Zealand close in on victory

LIVE! 'Over 50% medics feel their workplace is unsafe'
LIVE! 'Over 50% medics feel their workplace is unsafe'

Loud blast near CRPF school in Delhi, FSL team at spot
Loud blast near CRPF school in Delhi, FSL team at spot

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the spot. A purported video of the aftermath of the explosion also surfaced on social media showing thick dense white smoke.

Hamas chief seen in tunnel hours before Oct 7 attack
Hamas chief seen in tunnel hours before Oct 7 attack

Israel on Saturday released footage showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar moving his belongings to a tunnel in Gaza hours before the October 7 attack last year that triggered the ongoing war.

'Grave mistake': Netanyahu on 'assassination' bid
'Grave mistake': Netanyahu on 'assassination' bid

Netanyahu's response came after a drone was aimed at his residence in the Israeli town of Caesarea. He and his wife Sara were not at home at the time of the attack.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances