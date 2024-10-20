RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Veteran Communist leader and Kerala ex-CM Achuthanandan turns 101

October 20, 2024  11:37
Kerala ex-chief minister VS Achuthanandan/File image
Veteran Communist leader and former Kerala chief minister VS Achuthanandan, hailed as Kerala's "revolutionary sun" by his followers, turned 101 on Sunday. 

Currently leading a retired life at his home in Thiruvananthapuram, Achuthanandan's birthday passed without much celebration this year also. 

Leaders including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and CPI-M state secretary MV Govindan extended their birthday greetings to the Communist veteran by sharing photos of Achuthanandan, affectionately called 'Comrade VS' by party workers, on their Facebook pages. 

Several leaders, including Govindan and ministers V Sivankutty and G R Anil, visited Achuthanandan at his residence. 

His son, VA Arun Kumar, said that for every birthday, the family make payasam (a traditional sweet). This time too, there was payasam, followed by a cake-cutting attended by close family members. 

There were no other celebrations. 

Born on October 20, 1923, in a worker's family in Punnapra, Alappuzha district, Achuthanandan completed education up to Class VII. -- PTI
