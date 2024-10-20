US probes classified Israeli plan leak on Iran attack





One of these sources has confirmed the documents' authenticity.





A US official described the leak as "deeply concerning", the American news outlet reported.





The documents, dated October 15 and 16, began circulating online on Friday after being posted by an account named "Middle East Spectator" on Telegram.





They are marked as top secret and are intended for only the US and its "Five Eyes" intelligence-sharing partners: Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.





These documents outline Israel's apparent preparations for a military strike against Iran.





One document, sourced from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, details Israel moving munitions as part of these preparations.





Another document, attributed to the National Security Agency, describes Israeli air force exercises involving air-to-surface missiles, which are believed to be in preparation for the strike.





A US official indicated that the investigation is focused on identifying who had access to the sensitive Pentagon material.





Such a leak automatically prompts a joint investigation by the FBI, the Pentagon, and US intelligence agencies.





The FBI has declined to comment on the situation, reported CNN. -- ANI

The US is conducting an investigation into a leak of highly classified intelligence that reveals Israel's plans for a potential retaliatory strike against Iran, according to three individuals familiar with the situation, CNN reported.