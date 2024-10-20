RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UP BJP corporator's son marries Pak woman online

October 20, 2024  08:24
A unique cross-border wedding ceremony took place in this Uttar Pradesh district, when a Bharatiya Janata Party leader's son married a Pakistani girl through an online "nikah".
 
Tahseen Shahid, a BJP corporator, had arranged the marriage of his elder son, Mohammad Abbas Haider, with Andleep Zahra, a resident of Lahore.

Despite applying for visa, the groom was unable to obtain it due to the ongoing political tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

The situation became even more challenging when the bride's mother, Rana Yasmin Zaidi, fell ill and was admitted to the ICU in Pakistan. In light of these circumstances, Shahid decided to conduct the wedding ceremony online.

On Friday night, Shahid gathered with the "baraati" at an imambara and participated in the online "nikah". The bride's family took part in the ceremony from Lahore.

Shia religious leader Maulana Mahfoozul Hasan Khan explained that in Islam, the woman's consent is essential for "nikah" and she communicates it to the maulana. He said an online "nikah" is possible when the maulanas from both sides can conduct the ceremony together.

Haider expressed hope that his wife would get her Indian visa without any hassle.

BJP MLC Brijesh Singh Prishu and other guests attended the wedding ceremony and congratulated the groom's family. -- PTI 
