Terrorists gun down 2 labourers , hurt 4 in J-K

October 20, 2024  21:53
image
Terrorists attacked a group of labourers including non-local workers and killed two while injuring four men at Gagangeer in Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday evening. 

The victims were working at a development project in the region. 

One of the deceased has been identified as Gurmeet Singh, who hails from Punjab. 

The identity of the second victim could not be ascertained. 

The injured have been admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences  in Srinagar for treatment. 

The injured workers have been identified as: Inder Yadav (Bihar) Mohan Lal (Kathua, J-K), Fayaz Ahmad Lone (Preng Kangan, J-K) and Jagtar Singh (Kathua, J-K). 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the attack. -- Umar Ganie/Rediff.com
