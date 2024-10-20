Terrorists gun down 2 labourers , hurt 4 in J-K





The victims were working at a development project in the region.





One of the deceased has been identified as Gurmeet Singh, who hails from Punjab.





The identity of the second victim could not be ascertained.





The injured have been admitted to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar for treatment.





The injured workers have been identified as: Inder Yadav (Bihar) Mohan Lal (Kathua, J-K), Fayaz Ahmad Lone (Preng Kangan, J-K) and Jagtar Singh (Kathua, J-K).





Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the attack. -- Umar Ganie/Rediff.com

