RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Siddique murder: Mumbai police arrest scrap dealer, 10th arrest sof far

October 20, 2024  18:58
NCP leader Baba Siddique/File image
NCP leader Baba Siddique/File image
The Mumbai police's crime branch investigating the Baba Siddique murder case on Sunday arrested a scrap dealer from Navi Mumbai for allegedly providing a weapon to shooters, taking the number of persons in custody so far to 10, an official said. 

The accused has been identified as Bhagwat Singh Om Singh (32), originally from Udaipur in Rajasthan who is currently staying in Navi Mumbai. Singh was produced before a court which remanded him to police custody till October 26, the official said. 

The police have so far arrested 10 persons, including Bhagwant Singh, from various locations, including five from the Mumbai Metropolitan region for providing logistical support and firearms, in connection with Siddique's killing on October 12. 

The former Maharashtra minister was fatally shot, prima facie by three persons, near the office of his MLA son in Bandra. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi blast: Traces of low explosives found at site
LIVE! Delhi blast: Traces of low explosives found at site

Fadnavis, Chavan's daughter in BJP's Maha poll list
Fadnavis, Chavan's daughter in BJP's Maha poll list

The list also includes the names of Mumbai BJP president Ashish Selar, fielded from the Vandre West seat, and senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane's son Nitesh Rane, fielded from Kankavli, a seat he currently represents in...

IndiGo, Air India among 24 flights get bomb threats
IndiGo, Air India among 24 flights get bomb threats

So far this week, more than 90 flights have received bomb threats and most of them have turned out to be hoaxes.

8 children among 12 of a family killed in Raj mishap
8 children among 12 of a family killed in Raj mishap

The victims, residents of Kareem Gumvat colony, belonged to the same family and were returning from a wedding function in Barauli village.

WTC: India's grip on top spot weakens after loss
WTC: India's grip on top spot weakens after loss

The win propelled New Zealand from sixth to fourth in the updated standings, with a win-loss percentage of 44.44%,

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances