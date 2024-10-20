RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Raj teacher booked as student suffers arm fracture after being hit with stick

October 20, 2024  16:32
Representational image
A class 5 student of a government school in Kota suffered a fracture in her arm after she was allegedly hit by her teacher with a stick for not folding a mat properly, officials said. 

An FIR has been registered against the teacher, Abdul Aziz, in connection with the incident which took place at Government Higher Secondary School in Telia Khedi in the Modak police station area on Saturday. 

The education department has also initiated an inquiry against him, they said.

The matter came to light when Abid Khan, sarpanch of Askali gram panchayat, where the girl lives, informed Rajasthan education and panchayati raj minister Madan Dilawar about it during a public grievances redressal camp in Zulmi village of his constituency Ramganj Mandi on Saturday evening.

After learning about the incident, Dilawar summoned the 10-year-old to the camp. Khan brought the girl to the camp and she narrated the entire incident, the officials said.

According to the girl, Aziz, her class teacher, asked her to roll up and fix a mat. She claimed that even though she followed Aziz's instructions, he became furious and accused her of not listening to him. 

Then he allegedly hit her with a stick, fracturing her arm.

On the minister's directions, an FIR was lodged against Aziz under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation was launched. 

The girl was sent for medical examination on Sunday morning and the report is awaited, said Modak Station House Officer Yogesh Sharma.

The teacher has not been questioned yet, he said.

The education department has also initiated an inquiry against Aziz on the directions of the minister, the officials said. -- PTI
