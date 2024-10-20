RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Prayed to God for a solution to Ayodhya dispute: CJI

October 20, 2024  20:27
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud/File image
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud/File image
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Sunday said he had prayed to God for a solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and asserted God will find a way if one has faith. 

He was addressing residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed taluka where he was felicitated. 

"Very often we have cases (to adjudicate) but we don't arrive at a solution. Something similar happened during the Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute) which was in front of me for three months. I sat before the deity and told him he needs to find a solution," he said. 

Asserting that he prays regularly, the CJI said, "Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way." -- PTI
