Prayed to God for a solution to Ayodhya dispute: CJI





He was addressing residents of his native Kanhersar village in Khed taluka where he was felicitated.





"Very often we have cases (to adjudicate) but we don't arrive at a solution. Something similar happened during the Ayodhya (Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute) which was in front of me for three months. I sat before the deity and told him he needs to find a solution," he said.





Asserting that he prays regularly, the CJI said, "Believe me, if you have faith, God will always find a way." -- PTI

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Sunday said he had prayed to God for a solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and asserted God will find a way if one has faith.