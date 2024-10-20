RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: New Zealand close in on victory
LIVE! 'Over 50% medics feel their workplace is unsafe'
Loud blast near CRPF school in Delhi, FSL team at spot
Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the spot. A purported video of the aftermath of the explosion also surfaced on social media showing thick dense white smoke.

Hamas chief seen in tunnel hours before Oct 7 attack
Israel on Saturday released footage showing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar moving his belongings to a tunnel in Gaza hours before the October 7 attack last year that triggered the ongoing war.

'Grave mistake': Netanyahu on 'assassination' bid
Netanyahu's response came after a drone was aimed at his residence in the Israeli town of Caesarea. He and his wife Sara were not at home at the time of the attack.

