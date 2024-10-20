Maoists kill man in Chhattisgarh after accusing him of being police informer





The deceased was identified as Markam Anda of Metaguda village under Kistaram police station limits, he said.





"Anda was killed on suspicion of being a police informer. After police was alerted about the incident on Saturday night, a team was rushed to the area. An operation is on to nab the killers," he said. -- PTI

Maoists allegedly killed a man in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district after accusing him of being a police informer, an official said on Sunday.