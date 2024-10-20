RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Loud explosion near CRPF school in Delhi

October 20, 2024  10:48
image
A mysterious blast took place near a CRPF school in Prashant Vihar area in Delhi's Rohini on Sunday morning. No one was injured in the incident, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.
   
Fire engines, bomb squad a police forensic team have been rushed to the spot near the CRPF school, Sector 14, Rohini to ascertain the source of the loud blast.
 
The wall of the school, nearby shops and a car received damage, police said.
 
DFS officials said, "We received a call regarding a blast near the boundary wall of CRPF school at 7.50 am. We immediately rushed two fire engines to the spot. There was no fire and no one was injured due to the blast, so our vehicle returned."
 
Senior police officers, including from the crime branch and the Special Cell, reached the spot.
 
"Our forensic team and crime unit are at the spot to collect samples from the blast location. It could be a firecracker, but we are investigating the entire matter from all angles," a senior police officer said.
 
Police said that they are checking the CCTV footage. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

1st Test Updates: Play on Day 5 to start at 10.15am
1st Test Updates: Play on Day 5 to start at 10.15am

LIVE! Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category
LIVE! Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category

'Grave mistake': Netanyahu on 'assassination' bid
'Grave mistake': Netanyahu on 'assassination' bid

Netanyahu's response came after a drone was aimed at his residence in the Israeli town of Caesarea. He and his wife Sara were not at home at the time of the attack.

Pannun plot: Ex-spy wanted by US was held in Delhi
Pannun plot: Ex-spy wanted by US was held in Delhi

Vikas Yadav, a former Indian government official charged by the United States authorities for his alleged role in a foiled plot to assassinate Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, was arrested by Delhi Police in...

Exclusive! Zubin Mehta On Ratan Tata
Exclusive! Zubin Mehta On Ratan Tata

'...and I was a great admirer of his leadership of Tata Sons.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances