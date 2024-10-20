RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Jigra' director Vasan Bala deactivates X account

October 20, 2024  12:52
A scene from 'Jigra' movie/File image
Director Vasan Bala appears to have deactivated his X account amid a series of controversies surrounding his latest release Jigra

Starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina and produced by Dharma Productions, the action thriller didn't perform well both commercially and critically after it released on October 11 alongside Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, a comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. 

When one searches for Bala's profile with '@Vasan_Bala' as the handle name on X, a message stating "This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another" appears. 

Just a day ago, the director -- also known for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and Monica, O My Darling -- was actively sharing posts and replying to comments on X. 

Jigra has been embroiled in a series of controversies even before it hit the theatres. 

In a pre-release interview, Bala said he was "really not happy" when producer Karan Johar forwarded the roughly drafted script of Jigra to Bhatt via email. 

Soon, Johar slammed the "gore misinterpretation" of Bala's comments, urging people to read entire interviews before making "click bait assumptions". -- PTI
