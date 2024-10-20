'Illegal' house of two accused in stabbing incident at Jaipur temple razed





The house allegedly built illegally inside the temple premises, was torn down using a bulldozer.





The stabbing incident took place in Karni Vihar area on October 17 while prasad was being distributed at the temple complex after a jagran.





A group of people had peacefully gathered when the attack happened, police said.





Additional commissioner of police Kunwar Rashtradeep said, "A jagran and distribution of prasad were taking place in the temple complex, where a group of people had gathered to peacefully conduct the event. A family lives next to the temple, including a man named Naseeb Chaudhary, who has a previous criminal record. Naseeb Chaudhary and his son reached the event venue and attacked the people with knives and sticks, injuring six individuals, who were then taken to the hospital. Both of them were arrested that night." -- ANI

The Jaipur district administration has demolished the house of a father-son duo involved in an alleged stabbing incident at a temple in the city.