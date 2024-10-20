RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hezbollah fires 100 missiles towards Israel, no death

October 20, 2024  19:16
File image
Hezbollah has fired around 100 missiles at Israel over the course of the day, according to the Israel Defence Forces.  

Firefighters are working to extinguish wildfires around northern Israel sparked by two waves of barrages.  

Earlier, the Israeli military dealt a blow to Hezbollah, killing three "key" officials in a strike on the group's intelligence headquarters in Lebanon's southern Beirut, according to a report by Al Jazeera.  

The Israeli army said the targeted strike killed Elhag Abbas Salameh, Racha Abbas Icha, and Ahmed Ali Hasin, all key figures within Hezbollah's ranks.  

The army further said that the operation also hit an underground weapons workshop in the Lebanese capital. -- ANI
