Heroin worth Rs 6 cr seized in Assam, two arrested





Acting on a tip-off, a Special Task Force team launched an operation at the Amingaon area and seized the drugs coming from Manipur on Saturday night, Assam police chief public relations officer Pranabjyoti Goswami said in a statement.





"The narcotic substance was transported in a truck from Kangpokpi district of the neighbouring state. Based on the input, the receiver was intercepted in an SUV, where 49 soap boxes of heroin were found and seized," he added.





Goswami said the drugs weighed 637 gm and the market price of the seized heroin would be approximately Rs 6 crore.





"Later, the driver of the truck who had transported the narcotics from Manipur was apprehended from a parking place in Changsari. Both the vehicles were seized and necessary legal proceedings have been being initiated," he added.





Further investigation is on regarding the case, the official said. -- PTI

